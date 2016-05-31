BRIEF-Repros announces new CEO
* Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co
* Says it plans to issue up to 2.0 billion yuan ($304.18 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pfk2mT
($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents