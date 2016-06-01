June 1 HKS Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 3,000 shares for 2,736,000 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 17

* Says it repurchased 25,000 shares for 20,270,000 yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/PdyVNi

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)