BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 WIZIT Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will establish a joint venture, namely HEFEI WIZIT CHINA Co., Ltd., located in China, with partners
* Says the JV will be engaged in LCD and semiconductor related business and will be capitalized at 9.43 billion won
* To invest 2.36 billion won in the JV, to hold 25 percent stake
* Expects transaction settlement date of March 31, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6mmGsZ
(Beijing Headline News)
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product