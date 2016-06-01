BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will set up a new financial service JV in Xianju, with partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan
* Says company will hold 36 percent stake (18 million yuan) in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/54v0rL
June 1 Zhejiang Starry Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program

* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product