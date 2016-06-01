June 1 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd :

* Says it completes establishment of intelligent manufacturing joint venture in Chongqing, with a Chongqing-based machine tool group company and Germany-based company KAPP GmbH & Co. KG

* Says the company holds a 30 percent stake in JV with investment of 30 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/64exLU

