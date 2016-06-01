June 1 Shanghai Belling Corp., Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FeHfNv1c

