June 1 INESA Electron Co Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.37 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2015, to holders of A shares recorded on June 6, and holders of B shares recorded on June 13

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 7 and the dividend will be paid on June 7 for A shares and June 21 for B shares respectively

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/x5jtmUC5

