June 1 Melco Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 298,900 shares for 663,946,900 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Dec. 17, 2015

* Says it repurchased 2,533,300 shares for 5,289,373,500 yen in total as of May 31

