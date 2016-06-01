June 1 China Quanjude (Group) Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 2.2 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 7, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QD3H22

