June 1 Hareon Solar Technology Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will set up JV in Wuxi City, with Liaoning-based asset management co and Wuxi-based financial investment co

* Says the co will invest 2.5 million yuan into the JV to hold 25 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xm82Bliy

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)