June 1 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co., Ltd. :

* Says company and unit adjust transaction amount to 8.17 billion yuan for acquiring Ningbo Dingliang Huitong Equity Investment via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field projects, boost capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8N9CDQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)