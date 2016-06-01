BRIEF-Turkiye Sinai kalkinma Bankasi 2016 net profit rises to 476.4 mln lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 476.4 million lira ($125.95 million) versus 406.8 million lira year ago
June 1 Yantai Xinchao Industry Co., Ltd. :
* Says company and unit adjust transaction amount to 8.17 billion yuan for acquiring Ningbo Dingliang Huitong Equity Investment via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund oil field projects, boost capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8N9CDQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY 2016 net profit of 476.4 million lira ($125.95 million) versus 406.8 million lira year ago
* France considering faster licence approval for banks - source
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years