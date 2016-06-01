June 1 Beauty Kadan :

* Says it repurchased 38,700 shares for 11,925,300 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 170,800 shares for 49,976,500 yen in total as of May 31

* Says it planed to repurchase 200,000 shares (4.73 percent stake) on Feb. 12

