June 1 Nichirei Corp :

* Says it repurchased 1,764,000 shares for 1,681,469,997 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 1

* Says it repurchased 4,414,000 shares for 4,132,279,980 yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YuoQby

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)