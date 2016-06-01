June 1 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 4,500 shares for 11,215,800 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 57,000 shares for 141,292,500 yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9jmZis

