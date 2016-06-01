BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
June 1 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will provide loan guarantee of 800 million yuan for its investment development unit
* Says loan guarantee with a term of three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/84a7RV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: