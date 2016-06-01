GLOBAL ECONOMY-Momentum and risk: world economy enters 2017 with winds fore and aft
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
June 1 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue non-public directional financing instruments worth up to 500 million yuan with a term of up to 12 months
* Says proceeds to be used to supplement working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gS0I7Z
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Japanese manufacturing growth fastest in almost three years
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted on a straight party line to confirm U.S. Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary, sending the nominations to the full Senate for a vote.