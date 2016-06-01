BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Caregen Co., LTD:
* Says it signed a contract with Innovahealth, Aesthetics Solutions Ltd, to provide PELO BAUM
* Contract amount of 37.95 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/53kZ9vzF
(Beijing Headline News)
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product