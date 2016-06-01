June 1 SNSplus :

* Says it will issue 7 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$22 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2dPM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)