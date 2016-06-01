June 1 AOKI Holdings Inc :

* Says it repurchased 233,800 shares for 275,233,996 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 15

* Says it repurchased 733,800 shares for 916,281,883 yen in total as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lEvPTF

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)