June 1 Riken Vitamin :

* Says it repurchased 6.6 million shares (27.9 percent stake) at 24.42 billion yen during April 28 to May 31

* Says on April 27 it planed to repurchase 7,600,100 shares (32.13 percent stake)

* Says Kikkoman Corporation cut stake in it to 6.5 percent from 34.5 percent, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. raised stake in it to 13.5 percent from 9.4 percent

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2dR8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)