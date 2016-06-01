UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Riken Vitamin :
* Says it repurchased 6.6 million shares (27.9 percent stake) at 24.42 billion yen during April 28 to May 31
* Says on April 27 it planed to repurchase 7,600,100 shares (32.13 percent stake)
* Says Kikkoman Corporation cut stake in it to 6.5 percent from 34.5 percent, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. raised stake in it to 13.5 percent from 9.4 percent
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/2dR8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources