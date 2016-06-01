June 1 Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 5th series corporate bonds worth 10
billion yen, with maturity date June 10, 2021 and coupon rate of
0.190 percent per annum
* Says it plans to issue 6th series corporate bonds worth 10
bln yen, with maturity date June 10, 2031 and coupon rate of
0.780 percent per annum
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen,
issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, with
subscription date on June 1 and payment date on June 10
* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co.,Ltd., Mizuho
Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. will serve
as underwriters
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GW6Oad
