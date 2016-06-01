June 1 Shenzhen Huakong Seg :

* Says it and its two subsidiaries will set up a JV with registered capital of 335.9 million yuan for Qian'an sponge city PPP project with 4 companies

* Says it and its subsidiaries will hold 52.8 percent stake in the project JV

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2dYv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)