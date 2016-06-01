BRIEF-EIV Capital closes $450 mln Midstream Energy Private Equity Fund
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
June 1 AeroSpace Technology of Korea Inc.:
* Says it raised 10 billion won via private placement
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5BEQm799
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* EIV Capital - final closing of EIV Capital Fund III, LP and its affiliates at its hard cap of $450 million, surpassing original $350 million target Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, Feb 1 Emerald Investment Partners said on Wednesday it is not planning to make a takeover offer for Punch Taverns, reversing course and leaving Heineken unrivaled in its bid to buy and break up the company.
* Mudrick Capital Management LP reports 5.44 percent passive stake in globalstar inc as of January 27, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2krryjL) Further company coverage: