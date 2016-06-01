BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Syngen Biotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$9,279,887 in total) for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 20
* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26
* Record date June 26
* Payment date July 14
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2eyU

* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product