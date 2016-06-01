June 1 Syngen Biotech :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.5 per share (T$9,279,887 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 20

* Last date before book closure June 21 with book closure period from June 22 to June 26

* Record date June 26

* Payment date July 14

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2eyU

