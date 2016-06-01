BRIEF-Saudi Egyptian Investment and Finance FY profit falls
* FY net profit EGP 16.3 million versus EGP 105.2 million year ago
June 1 Heilongjiang Kingland Technology :
* Says it signed an intelligent ecology strategic cooperation framework agreement with Togtoh Government and an Inner Mongolia-based water-saving engineering equipment company
* Says the companies to cooperate on intelligent agricultural efficient water saving irrigation, ecological management, soil and environmental remediation
* Says the total investment amount is 1.2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2e4S
DUBAI, Feb 5 Positive economic data and firm oil prices may buoy Saudi Arabia's stock market on Sunday, but a fourth-quarter earnings miss by Industries Qatar could dampen that market.
* FY net loss 331,842 dinars versus net loss of 20.8 million dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2kFHuyN) Further company coverage: