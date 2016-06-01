BRIEF-Jacobson Pharma says Pun Yue Wai appointed executive director
* Lo Chun Bun has resigned as an executive director
June 1 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue public corporate bonds worth up to 800 million yuan with a term of up to five years
* Says proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Io0DPP
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Clovis Oncology and Strata Oncology announce collaboration to accelerate enrollment in rucaparib prostate cancer development program
* Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc receives notice of authorization from Health Canada for the conduct of its clinical trial with its PPTGR topical product