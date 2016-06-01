BRIEF-D.Western Therapeutics Institute to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business from Healios KK
* Says the co to buy ophthalmic surgical adjuvant business, which includes ingredient of Brilliant Blue G-250, from Healios KK
June 1 PharmaEssentia :
* Says it will issue 20 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$150 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says proceeds to be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2eFD
* Says the co sold entire 50 percent stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN
