BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
Sale's price is in three-digit million range
June 2 Sinolink Securities Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 7
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.