June 2 Youngor Group Co.,Ltd:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 7

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5uX2ZTjc

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)