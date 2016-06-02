BRIEF-Doxa signs second distribution agreement in Asia
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
June 2 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :
* Says it plans to invest 225 million yuan to set up a finance leasing joint venture, jointly with its Hong Kong-based wholly owned investment subsidiary
* Says JV with registered capital of 300 million yuan and the company to hold a 75 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vFlL5j
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Has signed second distribution agreement with Galla Dental, this time for sale in Singapore through its sister company SA Dental Supply
* All eyes on mid-year results from lung cancer trial (Adds comment from CEO and analyst, further details)
* Strengthens its intellectual property protection for the Spinejack in Asia