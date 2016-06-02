June 2 Da An Gene Co Ltd of Sun Yat-sen University :

* Says it plans to invest 225 million yuan to set up a finance leasing joint venture, jointly with its Hong Kong-based wholly owned investment subsidiary

* Says JV with registered capital of 300 million yuan and the company to hold a 75 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vFlL5j

