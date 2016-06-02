BRIEF-Patrizia Immobilien sells 10 office properties in German state of Hesse
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 2 Risesun Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says it and units win bids for five sites for a combined 2.2 billion yuan ($334.44 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P7Igdj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5782 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sale's price is in three-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CNP says in statement that conditions needed to complete the previously agreed deal have not been met
Feb 2 Swedish media group MTG said on Thursday it was aiming to grow profits and sales this year after posting a quarterly profit above market forecasts and proposing a raised dividend for 2016.