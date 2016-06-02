June 2 ANAP :

* Says repurchased 12,500 shares for 6,866,100 yen in total from May 1 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Jan. 29

* Says accumulatively repurchased 64,000 shares for 31,339,900 yen in total as of May 31

