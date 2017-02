June 2 Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund Inc :

* Says it completed acquisition of 10 power stations located in Japan for totaling 7,870 million yen on June 2

* Says it took out a loan of 4,290 million yen on June 2, with maturity date on June 1, 2026, as acquisition funding for 10 power stations

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/i4nsYS ; goo.gl/yBRmSQ

