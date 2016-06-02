June 2 UT Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 810,000 shares for 361,525,500 yen in total from May 13 to May 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 12

* Says it repurchased 810,000 shares as of May 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/i8YGPZ

