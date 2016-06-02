June 2 Quantum Hi-tech (China) Biological :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 7 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2hYU

