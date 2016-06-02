June 2 Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.9 billion yuan ($288.71 million) in private placement of shares to fund two projects

* Says share trade to resume on June 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UwnGaX; bit.ly/1XSh3SP

