Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 2 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy majority stakes in two online content providers for a combined 4.4 billion yuan ($668.49 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 2.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, media projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VyYQtp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)