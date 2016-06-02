June 2 Dalian Zeus Entertainment Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy majority stakes in two online content providers for a combined 4.4 billion yuan ($668.49 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 2.6 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, media projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1VyYQtp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5820 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)