June 2 Zhejiang Huace Film & TV Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue bonds totalling up to 2 billion yuan ($303.91 million) with maturities of up to 5 years

* Says it plans to indirectly invest in U.S. startup Magic Leap Inc via its investment in a U.S. fund

* Says it plans new media and virtual reality funds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P8szCJ; bit.ly/1TZEwAf; bit.ly/285BbWw; bit.ly/1UwAyxQ

