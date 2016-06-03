BRIEF-FNF Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Fnfv reports fourth quarter 2016 results with $916 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 220,000 shares of common stock in fourth quarter
June 3 Noble Group Ltd
* CFO says additional liquidity of $2 billion to be raised will cover company's debt requirements of 2017
* Noble Group exec says received a number of approaches for its energy solutions unit, targets sale completion this year Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anshuman Daga)
* Fnfv reports fourth quarter 2016 results with $916 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 220,000 shares of common stock in fourth quarter
* FNF Group reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.83 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.71, pre-tax title margin of 19.5 pct and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.8 pct; $97 million pre-tax credit recorded to claims loss expense and claims provision reduced
* Lincoln Financial Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results