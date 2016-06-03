UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 3 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire additonal 30 percent stake in a 70 percent owned automotive trim subsidiary from two investment companies
* Says transaction price 60 million yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y8FSsf
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources