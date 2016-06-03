BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen NV - Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 3 HeiLongJiang ZBD Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/G8Yy3uyQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qiagen NV - Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue on surging demand for its minimally invasive heart valve replacement systems.
* Q4 global transcatheter heart valve therapy sales up 29 percent to $432 million