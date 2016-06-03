June 3 Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co., Ltd. :

* Says it amends the private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says new plan is to issue up to 430.1 million new shares at no less than 10.62 yuan per share, for 4.6 billion yuan in total

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6MhcS9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)