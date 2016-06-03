June 3 Tangrenshen Group Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.3 yuan (before tax) per share to shareholders of record on June 13, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HlwwVl

