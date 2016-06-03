BRIEF-Qiagen Q4 adjusted eps $0.15
* Qiagen NV - Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
June 3 Chiome Bioscience Inc :
* Says New Zealand to grant patent license for ANTI-HUMAN TROP-2 ANTIBODY HAVING AN ANTITUMOR ACTIVITY IN VIVO
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lZ5FfN
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qiagen NV - Qiagen reaffirms full-year 2017 outlook for 6-7 pct CER sales growth
Feb 1 Edwards Lifesciences Corp on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and revenue on surging demand for its minimally invasive heart valve replacement systems.
* Q4 global transcatheter heart valve therapy sales up 29 percent to $432 million