June 3 Hunan Dakang International Food and Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 7, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TjcX7f

