BRIEF-FNF Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Fnfv reports fourth quarter 2016 results with $916 million book value of portfolio company investments, or $13.78 per share; repurchased additional 220,000 shares of common stock in fourth quarter
June 3 Global Infotech :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.46 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on June 8 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
* FNF Group reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted eps of $0.83 and adjusted diluted eps of $0.71, pre-tax title margin of 19.5 pct and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.8 pct; $97 million pre-tax credit recorded to claims loss expense and claims provision reduced
* Lincoln Financial Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results