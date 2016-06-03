June 3 Solidwizard Technology :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6 per share (T$153,876,600 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date June 23

* Last date before book closure June 24 with book closure period from June 25 to June 29

* Record date June 29

* Payment date July 18

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2nzE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)