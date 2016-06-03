June 3 Silergy :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2 per share (T$156,510,078 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date July 21

* Last date before book closure July 24 with book closure period from July 25 to July 29

* Record date July 29

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/2n2h

