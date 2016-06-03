BRIEF-Civeo Corp announces public offering of common shares
* Civeo Corporation announces public offering of common shares
June 3 Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 61th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen, with subscription date on June 3 and pament date on June 9
* Says the bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 19, 2026 and coupon rate 0.310 pct per annum
* Announces financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016; declares cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75per share