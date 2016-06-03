June 3 Investors Cloud Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 380,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 13 to June 17

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 10,000 shares for each customer

